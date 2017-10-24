West Bengal government hushing up dengue cases, says state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File/Photo) West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh. (File/Photo)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday criticised the state government for allegedly failing to control the dengue outbreak and said the state government is busy “hushing up dengue cases”. The state government and the health department should ensure proper treatment and diagnosis of dengue patients, he said.

“The state government has completely failed to tackle the outbreak of dengue in the state…. My question is why is the state government trying to hush up the matter, instead of providing better treatment facilities to patients,” he said.

West Bengal BJP on Monday staged a protest rally in Salt Lake area of North 24 Parganas district against the ‘failure’ of the state government to tackle the outbreak of dengue.

The party also demanded resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the post of health minister.

