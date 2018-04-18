Follow Us:
West Bengal government committed to preserve heritage buildings in state, says Mamata Banerjee

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: April 18, 2018 7:07:28 pm
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government is committed to protect monuments and historical sites in the state. On Wednesdday is International Day for Monuments and Sites. Our government is committed to the protection of monuments and historical sites, Banerjee said in a Twitter post.

“It is essential to preserve our heritage for our future generations,” she added.Kolkata houses over 800 heritage buildings, which is among the highest in Indian cities, Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials said.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in 1982 had declared April 18 as the World Heritage Day.

