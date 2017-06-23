Gorkhaland: Bimal Gurung, his wife booked for violence

Bimal and Asha Gurung Bimal and Asha Gurung

AN FIR has been lodged against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha for their alleged involvement in violence, arson and killing of one person during clashes in Darjeeling hills last Saturday. While GJM had claimed that three of its supporters were killed during clashes with police on Saturday, the police have confirmed only one death. The FIR, lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered on June 19.

Condemning the move, GJM’s assistant general secretary Binay Tamang said: “The police and the chief minister are responsible for the deaths of our cadres. Three people were killed in police firing and they have named our leaders in the case as accused.”

“We also protest against the shutting down of Internet services and news channels in Darjeeling. We are ready to resign from the GTA (Gorkhaland Territorial Administration),” he added.

Speaking to mediapersons in Darjeeling, the GJM students’ wing said thousands of students from the hills were unable to apply for online admissions to colleges.

“This is the time when the admission process starts in colleges. But no one can apply because there is no Internet and the admission process is online,” said Anmol Thapa, central committee member of GJM.

