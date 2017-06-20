West Bengal gets gold memento for implementation of MGNREGA

In the district category, Nadia has received award for excellence in MGNREGA while Coochbehar district was awarded for its outstanding performance in implementation of Geo-MGNREGA, Subrata Mukherjee said (File Photo) In the district category, Nadia has received award for excellence in MGNREGA while Coochbehar district was awarded for its outstanding performance in implementation of Geo-MGNREGA, Subrata Mukherjee said (File Photo)

The Centre has awarded West Bengal with a gold memento for its outstanding performance in convergence and livelihood augmentation in the implementation of MGNREGA. West Bengal has in total received five state-level awards and two for its districts for outstanding performance in several categories, state Panchayats & Rural Development Department Minister Subrata Banerjee on Tuesday said.

In the district category, Nadia has received award for excellence in MGNREGA while Coochbehar district was awarded for its outstanding performance in implementation of Geo-MGNREGA, he said. West Bengal has been pursuing convergence with 26 departments working in the field of rural development, thereby bringing synergy in development interventions, Mukherjee said.

The state has also emerged as the first state in the country to complete the process of preparation of Permanent Wait List (PWL) in respect of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) recipients.

