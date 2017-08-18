Four arrested for running ‘fake’ call centres

FOUR PERSONS have been arrested for allegedly running fake call centres at Salt Lake and Kasba areas in Kolkata with an aim to dupe American nationals.

While Ankur Dubey (25) and Prasannjeet Prabhat alias Babul (26) were arrested by the Bidhannagar Police late Wednesday, Kolkata Police arrested Vishal Singh (24) and Sheik Jamsed Alam (28) from Kasba on Thursday.

“Ankur Dubey and Babul used to run a fake call centre in Salt Lake. They used to call up American citizens, posing as US government officials, and procure their details. Then, they used to share the same with other companies,” said DC (Headquarters) Santosh Pandey.

Sources in the police said that while Dubey is a resident of Girish Park, Babul is from Baguihati. They were arrested from the premises of NDMS Infotech Private Limited at Salt Lake Sector V. A number of gadgets and documents have been seized from the office, said police. “They used to tell the US citizens that their mobile numbers have been selected for government grant and collect their details… It has been found that they had no license to run a call centre..,” said an officer.

Following the officer in charge of the cyber police station registering a suo motu complaint, the two have been booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (fraud), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and the IT Act.

In the other incident, Howrah resident Vishal Singh and Sheik Jamsed Alam from Ekbalpore were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre, Visjam Technoware Solution Pvt Limited, on Rajdanga Main Road in Kasba. The police conducted the raid following a tip-off.

“The two, posing as employees of US-based Unification Technology and Techorbiz Inc, used to send out messages to American nationals saying that their computers have been hacked. Once a prospective target called back, the two extracted money from the caller,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg. During the raid at their office, three hard disks, one laptop, two phones and a number of USB drives have been seized, said police. The two will be produced before court on Friday, said an officer.

