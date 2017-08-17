West Bengal floods: 32 people dead, 14 lakh affected; situation still ‘grim’

Meanwhile, officials of the disaster management department confirmed that as many as 14 lakh people have been affected across the flood-hit districts. (Photo: PTI) Meanwhile, officials of the disaster management department confirmed that as many as 14 lakh people have been affected across the flood-hit districts. (Photo: PTI)

The West Bengal administration on Wednesday confirmed that as many as 32 people have died across six districts in North Bengal in flood-related incidents, two of snake bite while the rest drowned, since July 21.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each of the dead. Government sources told The Indian Express that the floods were caused due to “holding water” from overflowing rivers in neighbouring Bhutan, Bihar and Jharkhand, and not rain.

Meanwhile, officials of the disaster management department confirmed that as many as 14 lakh people have been affected across the flood-hit districts. Speaking to The Indian Express, disaster management minister Javed Khan said that the situation in north Bengal “is still grim.” “There were very heavy rain in the entire region till late last night. Although the rains have eased a little today, it is still raining intermittently,” said Khan, adding that the government had launched rescue operations in North Bengal on a war footing. Malda, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and parts of Cooch Behar are some of the worst affected. “Boats have been provided there.”

Malda Magistrate Kaushik Bhattacharya said that six blocks —Harishchandrapur I and II blocks, Bamangola block, Chanchal I and II blocks and Nathua block I — were badly affected. “We have evacuated 30,000 people so far to 30 relief camps,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mamata on Wednesday said that the government’s priority right now was to ensure rescue operations were efficient. On August 10, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, in Parliament, had alleged discrimination on the part of the Centre in Parliament alleging that relief funds had not been given to West Bengal. Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju had countered saying the Centre had not received documents of estimates of losses from the state.

“I believe that some people have accused us of not submitting estimates.

We had only just begun drawing up estimates of losses incurred by the floods in West Bengal when we were hit by the floods in North Bengal. Now we are in rescue mode. We have not calculated the exact losses incurred by the state,” said Mamata. “Our first priority is to rescue those affected by the floods. The estimates will be made after the water recedes.”

She said she had already appraised the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister of the situation.

The North East Frontier Railways, meanwhile, cancelled nine trains to the regions as the lines were submerged.

“Railway officials have told me that it will take at least two weeks to get these lines operational. I have directed them to do this sooner. I was once rail minister and know the Railways has the infrastructure and manpower to handle these situations,” said Mamata.

CPM politburo member Mohammad Salim, who rushed to his constituency and flood affected area of Raiganj in North Dinajpur Tuesday, however contended that his area had not received any relief.

“Thousands of people have been affected in my area. There has been no relief sent the past four days and there is no sign of the state administration here. I have personally been to seven homes today where there have been deaths. Out of the nine blocks in Uttar Dinajpur, five have been severely affected and four partially – in three blocks the water is still rising. People are just fending for themselves. They have asked for boats but even these have not been provided,” he alleged.

