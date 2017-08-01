Flood toll now 39: Water recedes in most areas, situation improves

As per PTI, the administration has opened around 311 relief camps where over 47 thousand people have taken shelter. (Source: PTI Photo) As per PTI, the administration has opened around 311 relief camps where over 47 thousand people have taken shelter. (Source: PTI Photo)

The flood toll in the state rose to 39 even as the situation improved on Monday with water receding in several areas.

Five more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 39 from 34, said a senior government official.

“So far, 39 people have died. Out of them, 19 have drowned, five died in wall collapse and another five died in snake bite,” the official added. State Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee told The Indian Express that the flood situation improved in the state and water has started receding in inundated areas. “The situation is much better now. There were a few areas which were inundated. Today, water started receding in these areas. The situation has improved in West Midnapore’s Ghatal, Howrah’s Udaynarayanpur and Hooghly’s Khanakul,” the minister said.

A government official said that in 14 flood-hit districts, nearly 27 lakh people in 106 blocks have been affected and around 2 lakh volunteers have been pressed into service to distribute relief materials.

As per PTI, the administration has opened around 311 relief camps where over 47 thousand people have taken shelter. The state government also opened 131 medical camps. “Over 16,000 animals have been given shelter in relief camp for animals and we have our veterinary doctors there to look after them,” PTI quoted a government official as saying.

Burdwan District Magistrate Anurag Srivastav said, “Disinfection work is going on. Twenty-one medical teams are doing their work and halogen tablets, anti-snake venom and bleaching powder stocks are available. Irrigation department is doing urgent repairs of damaged embankments. Road repair work is also being undertaken by zila parishad members. Agriculture department will provide seeds to farmers for re-sowing paddy,” he added. Srivastav informed that 2,000 poly sheets, 500 disaster management kits, 1,000 pouches of baby food and 70,000 water pouches have been distributed in Burdwan district. In Panjapara, Mondalpara, Ratneswarbati and Gopmahal areas of West Midnapore district, police officials have distributed relief materials.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App