West Bengal flood situation has improved a lot

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:August 29, 2017 9:18 pm
The flood-situation in the six north Bengal districts improved a lot and the toll remained 90, a senior official of the state government said today.

“Though there were reports of heavy rainfall in some areas of Malda district still the overall situation in the six flood-hit districts is getting better everyday,” he said.

Distribution of relief funds continued and block development officers and district magistrates are supervising the distribution of medicines.

As per a report of the disaster management department, nearly three lakh houses were fully damaged while close to 55000 were severely and over 52000 were partly ruined.

So far, close to 1.5 crore people have been affected in the floods in the state while the state has lost an estimated Rs 14,000 crore in it.

