Fake doctors’ racket: Man with ‘fake’ MBBS degree held

ANOTHER “FAKE” doctor was arrested by the CID on Saturday late evening from Khidderpore area in Kolkata in connection with the fake doctors racket case. CID sources said the accused, Ajay Tewary, had been using a fake MBBS degree and was associated with two private hospitals. Tewary was picked up from his clinic, Sri Ganesh Doctors Chamber, located at Karl Marx Sarani.

Sources said that CID officials conducted a raid at Tewary’s clinic. He claimed to be a homeopathy doctor but was using a fake MBBS degree, they said. MBBS is required to become a doctor in allopathic medicine.

“Ajay Tewary has been arrested. We are working on our list of fake doctors and more arrests will follow,” ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Sunday Express.

“The accused was associated with Kothari Hospital and operated from various clinics in Kolkata. He was on our radar. He will be produced in the court tomorrow (Sunday). We will appeal for four days of his police remand,” a police official told The Sunday Express.

Tewary was working in Kothari Hospital as a consultant gastroenterologist for almost twenty years. He used to sit at the hospital’s OPD. He was also associated with ILS hospital located in Dum Dum-Nagerbazar area. Besides, he used to operate from five private clinics in the city, CID sources said.

“This is shocking for us . He claimed that he is a homeopathy doctor but he had been using a fake MBBS degree and treating patients in hospitals. We will definitely ask the hospitals how he was recruited. Prativa Clinic, Ganesh Medical, Grand Poly Clinic, Fairway and Horizon are the five clinics where he used to treat patients,” the police official said.

Tewary is the fifth “fake” doctor arrested by the CID in connection with the racket.

Meanwhile, another “fake doctor” Subendu Bhattacharya, who was arrested on Friday, was Saturday produced in the court, which remanded him to five-day police custody. CID is likely to interrogate him soon, sources said.

