West Bengal: Fake currency notes seized, man arrested

A man was arrested after fake currency notes of the face value of Rs 92,000 were seized from his possession here. Acting on a tip-off the police last evening arrested a man, identified as Mukuleswar Mian (50) from the Rathbari area of the town. Mian was carrying fake notes of the face value of Rs 92,000. The notes were of the denomination of Rs 2000, Inspector-in-Charge of English Bazar Police Station Purnendu Kundu said.

The police was interrogating Mian to find out from where he got the fake notes, Kundu said. A man was arrested with fake currency notes of the face value of Rs 2 lakh from in Dhulyan in neighbouring Murshidabad district yesterday.

The man was identified as Alam Sheikh, a resident of Malda district. On March two five persons were arrested with counterfeit currency notes having face value of over Rs 56,74,000 while trying to purchase a mobile phone in Kolkata.