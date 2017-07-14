Explosion at South 24 Paraganas firecracker factory kills one

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place due to the negligence of the workers while manufacturing the crackers. (Source: Google maps) Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place due to the negligence of the workers while manufacturing the crackers. (Source: Google maps)

One person died and a few others have been injured in an explosion inside a fire cracker manufacturing unit in Kanchan Math area of Champahati in South 24 Paraganas. “The deceased has been identified as Ashok Mondal. We are probing the case,” SP (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha told The Indian Express.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident took place due to the negligence of the workers while manufacturing the crackers. As per official sources, the incident took place at 12.15 pm on Friday. The deceased was a staff of the factory.

The factory is in the midst of agricultural farm without electricity connection. Fire and rescue authorities said the factory could have violated fire safety norms.

