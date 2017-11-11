West Bengal doctor suspended over Facebook posts on dengue menace in the state

Opposition parties have alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to suppress the number of dengue deaths. File Photo Opposition parties have alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to suppress the number of dengue deaths. File Photo

The West Bengal health department has suspended a doctor for alleging in Facebook posts that the government was suppressing facts relating to the dengue menace in the state.

Arunachal Dutta Choudhury’s posts on social media amount to “misinterpretation in the public and (are) derogatory to the hospital administration,” the suspension order issued by the state health department on Friday read. The doctor, an MD, was posted at Barasat District Hospital in North 24 Parganas district.

Chowdhury claimed in the posts that 500 people were admitted to the hospital on October 6 and wrote about his struggles to diagnose the patients, many of whom were lying on the floor. According to the health department, there have been 19 deaths in state-run hospitals since January and over 18,000 cases were reported in various government clinical establishments.

Opposition parties have been alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to suppress the number of deaths due to dengue in the state.

