West Bengal DGP delivers bailable warrant to Justice C S Karnan, judge rejects

West Bengal’s top cop on Friday delivered the bailable warrant issued by the Supreme Court to a sitting Calcutta High Court judge Justice C S Karnan in a contempt case to ensure his appearance before it on March 31. The warrant, which was served by Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purakayastha at the residence of Justice Karnan, was, however, “rejected” by the judge.

The warrant was issued by the apex court on March 10 in in an order unprecedented in the annals of India’s judiciary, The DGP visited the residence of Justice Karnan in New Town area in Kolkata along with Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar and DIG (CID) Rajesh Kumar and handed over the warrant to him. “The DGP handed over the bailable warrant to Justice Karnan at his New Town residence this morning,” a senior official of the state police force said. A large police team was posted outside Karnan’s residence when the three senior police officials visited the place.

In a letter to the seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar that initiated a suo motu contempt proceeding and issued a bailable warrant against him, Justice Karnan said he rejected the warrant. “My Lords, your bailable Order dated March 10, 2017 in the suo motu contempt proceedings, today top police officers from the Calcutta High Court Circle came to my residence in order to execute the bailable warrant earmarked for 10.30 am on March 31, 2017”. “I rejected the same after assigning valid reasons,” Justice Karnan said in the letter.

Justice Karnan, meanwhile, sought a compensation of Rs 14 crore from the seven judges of Supreme Court for having stopped his judicial and administrative work. In a letter addressed to the seven judges, who constitute the seven-judge Constitution bench that initiated the suo motu contempt proceedings against him, Justice Karnan requested them to cancel the bench, claiming that it was “unconstitutional”.

