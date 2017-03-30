West Bengal: Cracks in Congress comes out in open at CLP meet

Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan. (File Photo) Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan. (File Photo)

Several Congress legislators on Thursday criticised Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan for taking up various programmes of the legislature unit without informing the state unit president Adhir Chowdhury. A Congress legislature party meeting was convened by Mannan for formulating a plan of action against the TMC government on Narada and Saradha scams. Out of 39 MLAs, only 25 MLAs were present in the meeting.

It was in the meeting that a section of Congress MLAs raised question over how Mannan could take up programmes and agitations without informing Chowdhury.

“Being the Leader of Opposition, he has every right to convene an agitation or announce a programme of legislature party. But he should do that after informing and taking permission from the state Congress president. But he doesn’t bother to do that,” a senior Congress MLA said.

A section of Congress MLAs, who had expressed their anger against Mannan, also didn’t accompany him to the Governor’s house where he went to submit a deputation against the government.

When asked about the incident, Mannan said, “Whatever I have to say I will say that in the party meeting.”

Mannan, however, explained the absence of MLAs, including party chief whip Manoj Chakraborty and deputy party leader Nepal Mahato, by saying that “they had some work to do.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now