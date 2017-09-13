West Bengal CPM recommends party MP Ritabrata Bandopadhyay’s expulsion

Ritabrata Bandopadhyay (File) Ritabrata Bandopadhyay (File)

CPI(M) Bengal unit has recommended the expulsion of its Rajya Sabha member Ritabrata Bandopadhyay from the party. Bandopadhyay was suspended for three months from the party and removed from state committee in June allegedly for having a lavish lifestyle. An enquiry committee was set up by the party. On Wednesday, CPI(M) sources stated that the Bengal unit has recommended his expulsion from the party and now the central committee will take a final call on the issue. With the Bengal state unit recommending his expulsion it is likely that the central committee will follow suit. However Bandopadhyay is yet to reveal his future plan.

Bandopadhyay, recently in an interview with a television channel pointed fingers at party leaders for conspiring. He stated that since he is vocal in the Parliament a section of leaders were jealous. Bandopadhyay did not receive phone calls for his reaction. Bandopadhyay who sported a Mont Blanc pen and a Apple Smart, which was highlighted in Facebook, raised eye brows among the party’s top brass.

Bandopadhyay was removed from the state committee following a report of a party commission headed by Md Salim party Lok sabha MP and Poliburo member. The commission found him guilty of leaking information to the media and as well as for having a lavish lifestyle. During his recent interview he said, “I am victim of jealousy. They hanged me before even hearing me. I was suspended before I faced the enquiry commission,” “A section of leaders spread canards against me and somehow convinced senior party leaders,” he said during the interview.

During the interview Bandopadhyay denied any anti-party activities or of a lavish lifestyle which some party leaders alleged. He also denied that he has submitted inflated air fare bills during his travel as an MP.

