West Bengal Congress to hold protest rallies against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension from Lok Sabha

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Source: PTI Photo)

West Bengal Congress unit will organise rallies across the state on Tuesday to protest against the suspension of state congress president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday in Parliament. Six Congress members were on Monday suspended from the Lok Sabha for five days by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for causing “grave disorder” by storming the Well, tearing papers and throwing them towards the Chair during their protests over the lynching issue. Ordering their suspension amid noisy protests by Congress members and counter-slogans of “shame, shame” from the BJP benches, the Speaker said the conduct of Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Adhir Rajan Chowdhury, Ranjeet Ranjan, Sushmita Dev and M K Raghavan was “highly unbecoming” and had undermined the Chair’s dignity.

“We will organise protest rallies in each and every district, block and localities of the state against the suspension of Congress MPs and our state president,” state Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty told PTI.

