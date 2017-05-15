West Bengal Congress president Adhir writes to PM, complains of violence in municipal poll

West Bengal state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury (File) West Bengal state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury (File)

West Bengal state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury today wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the violence during yesterday’s municipal poll and the “murder of democracy.” Chowdhury also wrote separate letters to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his letters, Chowdhury said he had referred to the “ground situation” in Bengal where democracy was being trampled by the Mamata Banerjee government. “I have given them a complete picture of yesterday’s violence. It is the same letter that I had written to the State Election Commission yesterday,” Chowdhury told PTI.

Chowdhury wrote at a time when West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss a strategy for the presidential polls, much to the discomfort of the Congress’ state unit. Asked why he wrote to Modi, Chowdhury said, “The people of this country should know what kind of democracy is prevailing in the state, how the people are not allowed to vote freely and fairly here.”

The election to seven municipal bodies in West Bengal was held yesterday amid violence and booth-capturing allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress as major opposition parties CPI-M, Congress and BJP demanded countermanding of the poll.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now