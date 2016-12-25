West Bengal: Congress peace march stopped near violence-hit villages

Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Chowdhury. Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Chowdhury.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury’s peace march was on Sunday stopped from entering the villages at Dhulagarh in Howrah district where clashes had taken place earlier this month. The peace march, which started from Alampur in the same district, was stopped by the police at old Dhulagarh Chowrasta, roughly 8 km from the cluster of villages where the clashes had occurred on December 13.

After being asked by the police to terminate the march, Chowdhury addressed a gathering where, he alleged that “some people” had hurled stones during his speech.

He urged authorities to arrest “miscreants” responsible for the series of clashes and demanded proper compensation for the affected.

“We want peace and communal harmony,” Chowdhury said.

On Saturday, a BJP central team was stopped by the police from entering the violence-hit villages, which later set up a road blockade in protest.