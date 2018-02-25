West Bengal condoles Sridevi’s demise

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed grief on the sudden demise of actor Sridevi. (Source: Express photos by Partha Paul and Nirmal Harindran) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed grief on the sudden demise of actor Sridevi. (Source: Express photos by Partha Paul and Nirmal Harindran)

Eminent personalities of Bengal, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday expressed grief at the sudden death of veteran actor Sridevi. Banerjee, in a condolence message on Twitter, said, “Saddened at the untimely passing away of Sridevi, one of the most popular actors of a generation. Condolences to her family, her colleagues in the industry and fans.”

Sridevi, who had an illustrious career spanning over four decades, passed away last night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was 54. “So shocked to hear the news of Sridevi ji… met her few months ago at my show…. just can’t believe it,” Ganguly said. The Padma Shri awardee had made an appearance in the former cricketer’s television show ‘Dadagiri’ last year.

Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee expressed shock at Sridevi’s demise. “I have no words. Shocked early morning with the sudden demise of one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Indian cinema. Sridevi. Rest in peace,” he said. Tollywood actors Rituparna Sengupta and Indrani Halder also condoled Sridevi’s death.

“I had grown up watching her films in my school and college days. I am shocked,” Sengupta said. Describing Sridevi as a “very down-to-earth” person, Halder said she was deeply saddened at the actor’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App