West Bengal communal violence: Ram Madhav blames TMC, says it’s ‘home-grown project’

Attacking the Trinamool Congress government over the recent communal flare up in West Bengal, BJP’s Ram Madhav on Sunday said: “Whatever is happening in West Bengal today is a sort of TMC’s home-grown project. Blame is completely on TMC.”
On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will set up a judicial enquiry and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the riots. Addressing the media, Banerjee accused the Centre and BJP for disturbing peace in North 24-Parganas district.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA H Raja Singh urged Hindus in Bengal to respond to the violence in the same way as Hindus did in Gujarat in 2002. “Today, Hindus are not safe in the West Bengal state. Hindus in Bengal should respond to people involved in communal violence as Hindus in Gujarat did. Otherwise, soon Bengal will turn into Bangladesh,” he said in a video. He also asked “Bengal Tigers” to awake and unite in order to protect themselves.
Violence erupted in Baduria and Basirhat after a Class X student shared an objectionable post on Facebook. The 17-year-old boy was later arrested by the police. The government removed Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas district Bhaskar Mukherjee and ten other IPS officers for failing to control the violence. C Sudharkar Rao will take over his post as the new SP of North 24 Parganas.
Whatever is happening in West Bengal today is a sort of TMC’s home grown project. Blame is completely on TMC: Ram Madhav, BJP #Basirhat pic.twitter.com/Lp80H7aoYc
— ANI (@ANI_news) July 9, 2017
Earlier on Saturday, BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh were detained for flouting section 144 imposed in the violence-hit areas. “Hum saansad hain pata hai aapko? Privilege motion aa jaayega to aap mar jaaoge (Do you know that I’m an MP? If we move the privilege motion, you’ll be finished), MP Om Mathur was heard saying to a police official. The other opposition party members were also detained when they tried to forcibly enter the area.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 9, 2017 at 2:47 pmIn general the larger Hindus are democratic, peaceful, and law abiding. The large percent of Muslims are illiterate (Madrassa education), quick on trigger, readily commit terror, and play the victim game. Considering the atrocities committed by the illiterate/illegal/worthless Bangladeshi Muslims in W.Bengal against the peaceful Hindus just because of objectionable Facebook Post is really outrageous. The BJP leader Ram Madhav is 100 percent correct in blaming the TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee. The truth is that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its leader Mamata Banerjee has courted millions of illiterate Bangladeshi Muslims into W.Bengal for vote bank politics, and now she is witnessing the atrocities the Muslims can inflict on the peaceful Hindu communities. It is just like feeding milk to poisonous snakes which could bite back anytime. Mamata Banerjee has to go.Reply
- Jul 9, 2017 at 2:42 pmMamata Begum is turning West Bengal into another Kashmir. Illegal Bangladeshi migrants belonging to a "particular community" are given ration cards, voter ID by Mamata Begum. She is giving stipend only to Imams, but no stipend to Hindu priests .... Yes, taxpayers' money is used to support mullahs, but not pandits in West Bengal.... Now, this pampering has emboldened one particular community to undermine the Indian state and the legal system. .... It is high time that Mamata Begum and her party is thrown into the Bay of Bengal.Reply
- Jul 9, 2017 at 2:33 pmBengal is a graveyard of Hindus thanks to Muslim appea t policy. The Kaliachak attack is a natural corollary of the Islamic shift in the demography of the state. The attack by Islamists at Kaliachak in Malda district of West Bengal has received some coverage at least in the national media in the last few days. But, the account is part of a bigger picture, that of Islamisation of West Bengal. The state, which once was known for its rich and vibrant culture across the country, has recently become the graveyard of Hindus thanks to Muslim appea t policy being followed by all political parties for decades. From Left to Right, no party ignores the power of 30 percent Muslim vote bank which is on the rise with Infiltration from Bangladesh and no family planning from multiple wives in Islam are the two important reasons resulting in the growth of the Muslim population in the state of West Bengal. As per the latest census data of 2011, three districts beame Muslim.Reply
- Jul 9, 2017 at 2:30 pmThis person could not manage the affairs of j k . He has totally messed up the situation there and now he is commenting on Bengal. It would be better if he apologizes for his mishandling of jk affairs before he comments on other states.Reply
- Jul 9, 2017 at 2:26 pmWhat is it like for a Hindu to live in a Muslim dominated area? Yes you live in fear. There are frequent incidents of violence against Hindus. Pretty normal if you are irreligious, don’t care about being a Hindu. If you don’t wear a tilak, don’t wear a dhaga on your hand or if your janeu is not visible, if you don’t play Hindu devotional songs, if you worship your God with pin drop silence at home, if you never criticize any Islamic belief or men/women, if you maintain your silence and enjoy some friends among the Muslim community, can read Urdu or Nastaliq script, if you have no dietary issues and if you don’t mind being called mushrikeen/malaun/lollay/etc you should be fine as a Hindu man in a Muslim dominated area. Otherwise it is suffocating for those who are Hindus.Reply
- Load More Comments