West Bengal communal violence: Ram Madhav blames TMC, says it’s ‘home-grown project’

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav (File Photo) BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav (File Photo)

Attacking the Trinamool Congress government over the recent communal flare up in West Bengal, BJP’s Ram Madhav on Sunday said: “Whatever is happening in West Bengal today is a sort of TMC’s home-grown project. Blame is completely on TMC.”

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will set up a judicial enquiry and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the riots. Addressing the media, Banerjee accused the Centre and BJP for disturbing peace in North 24-Parganas district.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA H Raja Singh urged Hindus in Bengal to respond to the violence in the same way as Hindus did in Gujarat in 2002. “Today, Hindus are not safe in the West Bengal state. Hindus in Bengal should respond to people involved in communal violence as Hindus in Gujarat did. Otherwise, soon Bengal will turn into Bangladesh,” he said in a video. He also asked “Bengal Tigers” to awake and unite in order to protect themselves.

Violence erupted in Baduria and Basirhat after a Class X student shared an objectionable post on Facebook. The 17-year-old boy was later arrested by the police. The government removed Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas district Bhaskar Mukherjee and ten other IPS officers for failing to control the violence. C Sudharkar Rao will take over his post as the new SP of North 24 Parganas.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh were detained for flouting section 144 imposed in the violence-hit areas. “Hum saansad hain pata hai aapko? Privilege motion aa jaayega to aap mar jaaoge (Do you know that I’m an MP? If we move the privilege motion, you’ll be finished), MP Om Mathur was heard saying to a police official. The other opposition party members were also detained when they tried to forcibly enter the area.

