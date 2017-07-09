West Bengal communal riots: One arrested for sharing fake image, inciting violence

Fake photo shared on Facebook to incite violence in West Bengal. Source: ALTNews Fake photo shared on Facebook to incite violence in West Bengal. Source: ALTNews

One person was arrested by the Kolkata Police on Saturday for allegedly sharing a still from a Bhojpuri movie, claiming that it was a photograph taken at the violence-hit North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The image shows a man forcibly pulling a woman’s saree in public. According to a report by AltNews, the scene is from the movie “Aurat Khilona Nahi” which released in 2014.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took cognizance of the matter and on Saturday said, “action will be taken for spreading fake pictures and videos. The law will take its own course. I congratulate the people of Bengal for not getting trapped by those spreading rumours and communal hatred. Peace has been restored.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal police also took to Twitter on Friday and appealed to the public to not to be mislead by such fake content. “Some people are posting old videos of other countries/regions as incidents of West Bengal. This is highly condemnable. Please check Facts with us.We appeal to all not to pay heed to these malicious videos aimed at creating mistrust among communities,” it tweeted.

Vijeta Malik, a member of BJP’s Haryana unit, had also shared the photograph on her Facebook profile. Earlier this week, one person died in the communal violence that erupted in areas bordering Bangladesh, after a 17-year-old shared a morphed picture of prophet Muhammad and Kaaba on his Facebook profile. The boy was arrested by police and is currently kept at an undisclosed location.

