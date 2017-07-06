West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi ensures restoration of peace in North 24 Parganas

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo) West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (File Photo)

Taking a U-turn from his confrontational approach, Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday said that the state government was taking steps to ensure restoration of peace and law and order in Baduria in North 24 Parganas.

“I want that the peace should be restored. Law and order should be restored. I am happy that steps are being taken in the right direction,” Tripathi said on the sideliens of an event. Yesterday, the Governor had slammed the state government for accusing him of crossing his constitutional and said that it was making an attempt to cover the lapses of the state government and divert the attention from the real issue. The governor had responded to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s allegations that he had threatened and insulted her during a telephonic conversation following communal violence in Baduria in North 24 Parganas. However, change in governor’s stand was welcomed by TMC.

“We welcome what he said today. He has acknowledged that the state government is taking steps in the right direction,” said state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee. Meanwhile, the Governor also said that he does not care what others say about him. Asked to comment on BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha’s remarks that he was “a soldier of Modi bahini (force), Tripathi said, “I am what I am. What others say, I don’t care,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy o Thursday put his weight behind West Bengal Governor and said he has the right to know what is going on in the state.

“A governor has two rights. Number one is he has the right to know what is happening in the state and the steps the government is taking. Number two is he can always give suggestions to the state government and tell what should be done. The governor has no further responsibilities. But the governor cannot remain inactive. He is not deaf and dumb. It is expected that he will enquire about any situation in the state from the state government,” Roy said on the sidelines on an event at Calcutta University.

