West Bengal communal violence: Fresh protests in Basirhat, Amit Shah forms team to visit area

West Bengal communal violence: The agitators blocked roads and used tear gas while protesting. (Source: Express Photo by Subham Dutta) West Bengal communal violence: The agitators blocked roads and used tear gas while protesting. (Source: Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Fresh violence was reported in Basirhat areas of North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal on Thursday following imposition of section 144 after two communities clashed over a derogatory social media post. The agitators blocked roads and used tear gas while protesting, according to the news agency ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, meanwhile, constituted a team comprising Om Mathur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Satyapal Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, who will visit the affected area and will submit a report to Shah on the issue.

On Wednesday, Baduria and adjoining Basirhat, remained under complete lockdown as the state government imposed a curfew after communal violence. The violence broke out in the area on Sunday evening when a class XI student posted an “objectionable images’’ linked to the Prophet and Kaaba Sharif in Mecca on Facebook. Following this a mob vandalised shops and homes, and set fire to vehicles, triggering retaliatory attacks. The boy since has been detained and has denied putting up the post.

Centre government deployed 300 paramilitary personnel along with RAF and local police in Basirhat on Wednesday to pacify the situation. Police requested people to maintain calm using loudspeakers throughout the day. Internet services had also been withdrawn and rail links on the Barasat-Hasnabad and Barasat-Bongaon sections of Eastern Railways had been disrupted by the protesters.

However, the situation had worsened after the war of words between Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Banerjee alleged that she was threatened and “insulted” by the governor, which was further denied by the Governor. Seeing the situation, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh had demanded President rule in the state on Wednesday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd