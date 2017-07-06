West Bengal communal violence: Fresh protests in Basirhat, Amit Shah forms team to visit area

Fresh violence was reported in Basirhat areas of North 24-Parganas district in West Bengal on Thursday following imposition of section 144 after two communities clashed over a derogatory social media post. The agitators blocked roads and used tear gas while protesting, according to the news agency ANI.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, meanwhile, constituted a team comprising Om Mathur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Satyapal Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya, who will visit the affected area and will submit a report to Shah on the issue.
On Wednesday, Baduria and adjoining Basirhat, remained under complete lockdown as the state government imposed a curfew after communal violence. The violence broke out in the area on Sunday evening when a class XI student posted an “objectionable images’’ linked to the Prophet and Kaaba Sharif in Mecca on Facebook. Following this a mob vandalised shops and homes, and set fire to vehicles, triggering retaliatory attacks. The boy since has been detained and has denied putting up the post.
Centre government deployed 300 paramilitary personnel along with RAF and local police in Basirhat on Wednesday to pacify the situation. Police requested people to maintain calm using loudspeakers throughout the day. Internet services had also been withdrawn and rail links on the Barasat-Hasnabad and Barasat-Bongaon sections of Eastern Railways had been disrupted by the protesters.
However, the situation had worsened after the war of words between Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Banerjee alleged that she was threatened and “insulted” by the governor, which was further denied by the Governor. Seeing the situation, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh had demanded President rule in the state on Wednesday.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 6, 2017 at 5:33 pmIllegal immigration from Bangladesh and other neighboring countries should be stopped immediately. Strong action should be taken to stop the violence.Reply
- Jul 6, 2017 at 5:31 pmMamata Banerjee should ask independence of West Bengal from India. West Bengal is Muslim majority state.Reply
- Jul 6, 2017 at 5:31 pmAnother exodus is going to happen like Kashmir. See what Leftists and TMS has done in WB.Reply
- Jul 6, 2017 at 5:29 pmMuslim fundamentals in West Bengal must be completely eliminated .Reply
- Jul 6, 2017 at 5:28 pmNo people from award wapasi gangs or not in my name protest jihadists speaking up now against musselman violence. Hindu genocide is going on in West Bengal under mamtha begum, mob of 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu areas. May be many rapes of Hindu women, murders, property burning has been done by Muslim terrorists and mamtha is happily watching it.Reply
- Jul 6, 2017 at 5:10 pmMamata Jihadist team is flexing muscle against the helpless Bengali. As long as Jihadist Mamata is ruling WB, Bengali interest will be forfeited. See how Mamata gave free hand to 2000 strong Muslim mob burnt all properties of indigenous Bengali with impunity.Reply
- Jul 6, 2017 at 4:59 pmYva team to create more violance . to retaliate so that tbe violence spread to other region .. Mamta put a fast cap on the incidents by her prompt work . so no loss of life was reported . if this issue is retriggered it is going to be a slap back for bjp.... Amit sah is trying to gain vote from the violence . he must be happy since the riot broken like kid was shown toffee . coz he belives he has goat a open goal post to score. But people of WB hate violence ... That will be a set back for the riot lover amitReply
- Load More Comments