West Bengal communal violence: BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma shares 2002 Gujarat riots image, calls for protest at Jantar Mantar

On the day Kolkata Police arrested a person for allegedly inciting violence by sharing fake images, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma used an image from the 2002 Gujarat riots to call for a protest against the recent communal violence in West Bengal. On Saturday, Sharma tweeted an image of mobs setting fire to a vehicle, and called on her followers to join her at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and protest against the “lawlessness and falling value of human life.”

Twitter users, however, were quick to point out that the image was from 2002 and not from West Bengal’s violence-hit North 24 Parganas district. Earlier this week, a still from a Bhojpuri film was circulated as an original photograph taken in West Bengal. In the picture, a man can be seen forcibly pulling a woman’s saree.

Speak-up because it is already too late! Join in at 5 PM today at Jantar Mantar #SaveBengal #SaveHindus pic.twitter.com/QU5ZT1HkUt — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) July 8, 2017

Addressing the media on Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned against those responsible for spreading fake images and videos. “Action will be taken for spreading fake pictures and videos. The law will take its own course. I congratulate the people of Bengal for not getting trapped by those spreading rumours and communal hatred. Peace has been restored,” she said.

Fake photo shared on Fake photo shared on Facebook to incite violence in West Bengal. Source: ALTNews

The West Bengal police also took to Twitter and appealed to the public to not to be mislead by such fake content. “Some people are posting old videos of other countries/regions as incidents of West Bengal. This is highly condemnable. Please check Facts with us.We appeal to all not to pay heed to these malicious videos aimed at creating mistrust among communities,” they said in a tweet.

