West Bengal communal violence: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly detained on way to Basirhat; CPM, Congress delegations too stopped

Security forces in Basirhat on Thursday.

Delegations of the BJP, Congress as well as the CPI (M) were stopped by security forces from entering the riot-affected area of Basirhat areas in West Bengal on Friday. BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, too, has been detained on her way to Basirhat. While the Congress delegation was led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Left’s was led by CPI (M) MP Mohammed Salim. The Left delegation’s second attempt to enter Basirhat was also thwarted.

MP Rupa Ganguly detained by Police while on her way

After four days of communal violence, the situation in Basirhat was said to be “under control” by the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma.

Congress delegation led by Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

Heavy security forces have been deployed in and around the area in the wake communal violence in West Bengal. The riot started Sunday evening, after a Facebook post, allegedly put up by a Class XI student, with “objectionable images’’ linked to the Prophet and Kaaba Sharif at Mecca was widely circulated. The violence began on Monday in Baduria and spread to other towns in the North 24 Parganas district after. The protesters blocked roads with logs and set tyres on fire.

