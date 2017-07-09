West Bengal communal clashes: BJP MLA Raja Singh asks Hindus to respond like they did in Gujarat

With West Bengal’s Baduria and Basirhat on the boil, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA H Raja Singh urged members of the Hindu community in the state to “respond in the same way” as Hindus in Gujarat did in 2002.
In a video message posted on Twitter, the MLA from Hyderabad can be heard seen saying, “Today, Hindus are not safe in the West Bengal state. Hindus in Bengal should respond to people involved in communal violence as Hindus in Gujarat did. Otherwise, soon Bengal will turn into Bangladesh.” He also asks “Bengal Tigers” to awake and unite in order to protect themselves.
Raja Singh also blamed the West Bengal government for failing to control the tense situation in the state and alleged that they are supporting those who are spreading communalism. “The state government is supporting those who are spreading communalism. I want to appeal to those who are secular that if you want Bengal’s Hindus to be safe and secure then you have to be more aware. If you failed to attain security in the state then you will also face the consequences like Hindus in Kashmir faced, will also be banished like Kashmiri Hindus,” he added.
बंगाल के हिन्दुओ के सामने दो रास्ते है-कश्मीर या गुजरात। #MamtaAgainstHindus #HindusDontCount #RiotRaj #BengalInvestigation #BasirhatRiots pic.twitter.com/lwjhKsJiOx
— Raja Singh BJP MLA (@TigerRajaSingh) July 7, 2017
Meanwhile, the Mamta Banerjee government on Saturday ordered a judicial probe into the communal violence and has been making attempts to bring the law and order situation under control. She also accused the Centre of “non-cooperation” in dealing with the crisis in Darjeeling, and alleged that the Central government and BJP were trying to “disturb peace” in the communally sensitive area.
“We will conduct a judicial probe into the Baduria-Basirhat incident to take impartial action as per law. We want to know which were the forces which indulged in violence. We will also probe the media’s involvement in spreading rumours,” the Chief Minister told reporters at state Secretariat Nabanna.
Violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district after a class X student shared an objectionable post on Facebook. While the police arrested the accused, dozens of shops and houses were vandalised by a mob. The government replaced the superintendent of police of North 24-Parganas, and internet services remained suspended in sensitive areas to stop spreading of rumours.
Earlier in Aprile, the Hyderabad MLA had said that he would behead those opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
“Some people are saying that they will create ruckus if Ram Mandir is built in Ayodhya. I welcome the ones who are warning of dire consequences. We have been waiting for years to behead such traitors,” he said.
