West Bengal communal clashes: BJP leaders stopped from meeting victim’s kin at hospital

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state unit president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday faced demonstration when they had gone to a government run hospital to meet the relatives of a person who they claimed, was killed in communal riots in Baduria.

Both Vijayvargiya and Ghosh who travelled in separate vehicles were prevented from entering the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital by the demonstrators. Huge police force was present there. Vijayvargiya alleged that Trinamool Congress activists stopped them from visiting family members of the deceased.

“The TMC workers stopped us. We want peace but they don’t want peace”, he said.

Dilip Ghosh alleged that the TMC workers were out to assault him and hit his vehicle. “They are beating up our party workers in front of the police,” he alleged.

The supporters of BJP and TMC were engaged in scuffle in the area when the BJP leaders were stopped.

