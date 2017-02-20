Mamata Banerjee to visit Poland

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Poland which has invited her to a three-day conference of European Economic Congress. (Source: PTI Photo ) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Poland which has invited her to a three-day conference of European Economic Congress. (Source: PTI Photo )

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Poland which has invited her to a three-day conference of European Economic Congress. A senior official at the state secretariat said the conference is slated to be held from May 10 to May 12.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Banerjee, he said, has also been invited to visit Russia for another conference.

Incidentally, Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu paid a visit to the chief minister during the day.

CMO sources said Sidhu invited Banerjee for a visit to Australia.