‘Hospitals shouldn’t become kasaikhanas’

Mamata Banerjee at inauguration of Sankara Nethralaya in New Town on Monday. Partha Paul

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday once again lashed out at private hospitals and nursing homes, saying that they should not turn into places of business and “kasaikhana” (slaughter house). “I do not disagree that you have to look for money because you have invested here, but that does not mean that you will turn it into a slaughter house while trying to make profit,” Mamata said while inaugurating the second centre of Sankara Nethralaya at Rajarhat in Kolkata.

She also admitted that all hospitals were not bad and there were complaints only against a few medical establishments.

“You should not ignore poor patients and serve them with a smile. I will advise you to open fair price medicine shops and diagnostic centres in your hospitals. What has happened has happened. Let us start anew. Take seven to 10 days’ time and start working positively,” Mamata said.

Later, Mamata announced that she would name streets in the city after three late journalists — Barun Sengupta, Gour Kishor Ghosh and Amitabha Chowdhury.

“No one has ever done anything for the journalist fraternity. I have decided to name three streets after some late journalists. This has been long due. If possible, we will erect memorials as well,” the chief minister said.

Last week, Mamata had announced setting up of the West Bengal Health Regulatory Commission, for which a bill is due to be tabled on March 3, to monitor complaints of inflated billing by private health centres while severely criticising their wayward functioning.

At a meeting with representatives of private hospitals, she had accused them of overcharging patients, negligence in treatment, keeping patients in ICUs for long periods without justification and not releasing bodies if the bills were not settled.