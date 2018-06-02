Civil watchdog: Wrote to SEC, supported e-filing of nominations

At the press conference held by the West Bengal Election Watch in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) At the press conference held by the West Bengal Election Watch in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Civil watchdog West Bengal Election Watch (WBEW) on Friday said it has written to the State Election Commission, advocating electronic filing of nominations in the wake of violence in the panchayat elections.

The WBEW, which is the state wing of National Election Watch, said it had written to the SEC over a month ago but is yet to receive a reply.

Addressing mediapersons at Calcutta Press Club, WBEW state coordinator Ujjaini Halim said, “It is already a month that we have written a letter to SEC with this suggestion in the backdrop of violence in the recently conducted panchayat polls in the state that started since the nomination phase. However, we are yet to receive any reply from the commission in this regard as yet.”

She said the WBEW had quoted two precedents of electronically-filed nominations being accepted. “First, it was the Maharashtra government that approved electronically-filed nominations. Even in the recently concluded Bengal panchayat polls, the SEC had to accept nine such nominations filed through WhatsApp following a Calcutta High Court order… Now, if this becomes a practice, there will be an automatic fall in the extent of violence during the nomination stage,” said Halim.

Of the nine candidates who had sent their nominations through WhatsApp, five had gone on to win. In the recently held panchayat polls, violence erupted duiring nominations, with opposition parties alleging that candidates were attacked.

SEC officials could not be reached for comment.

