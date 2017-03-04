West Bengal: CID set to question Roopa Ganguly, Kailash Vijayvargiya

Juhi Chowdhury at Jalpaiguri district court Wednesday. Express Juhi Chowdhury at Jalpaiguri district court Wednesday. Express

The criminal investigation department (CID) is likely to summon BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in connection with the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case for questioning.

The agency believes it has evidence that former BJP women’s wing general secretary Juhi Chowdhury, an accused in the case, had met Ganguly in central Kolkata earlier. Juhi is suspected of having tried to clear the way for a nursing home owned by Chandana Chakraborty, another accused, to get all necessary licences from the central government. The nursing home is alleged to have been a cover for an international child trafficking racket.

Investigators believe Juhi had possible access to top leaders in the party and officials in the central government. On Thursday, CID claimed Chandana offered Juhi kickbacks for her help.

On being asked why there was a need to question them and if the CID had evidence to establish their involvement with the case, a source said: “That is a part of investigation. The reason why we are interrogating them is to dig out more details and their relation with the accused.”

Vijayvargiya will likely be summoned after the agency questions Ganguly.

Arrest a political conspiracy: Dilip Ghosh

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that the recent arrest of its Mahila Morcha General Secretary, Juhi Chowdhury, in connection with the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case was a conspiracy hatched by Trinamool Congress to tarnish the image of the BJP.

“Names of several TMC leaders have come up in the probe, but the CID has only arrested our party leader. She was arrested because she took someone with her to Delhi. The arrest is nothing but a political conspiracy to malign our image,” he said.

Ghosh also alleged that the ruling party was using CID as a weapon to corner the BJP.