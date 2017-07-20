West Bengal CID sends notice to Roopa Ganguly in child trafficking case

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo) BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo)

The West Bengal CID on Thursday sent notice to BJP MP Roopa Ganguly in an alleged child trafficking case. The state Mahila Morcha president’s name surfaced in connection with the case after the key accused, Chandana Chakraborty, alleged that Ganguly was involved in the racket when she was arrested by the West Bengal CID in the month of February. BJP’s state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya was also named by the accused.

Chandana Chakraborty, who was the chairperson of the NGO Bimala Sishu Griho was arrested for allegedly selling infants on the pretext of adoption. A West Bengal BJP women’s wing leader, Juhi Chowdhury, was also arrested for helping the NGO to get government funding and licences through her political influence. Chandana had also alleged that it was Juhi who lobbied with Roopa Ganguly and Kailash Vijayvargiya and spoke about the NGO. Both Ganguly and Vijayvargiya, have however denied any wrongdoing or having any knowledge of the alleged child trafficking racket.

CID officials, on the other hand, claim that they have evidence that suggests that Juhi had met Roopa Ganguly in central Kolkata earlier. They also believe that Juhi indeed had access to the top leaders in the party. According to the CID, after the NGO ran into trouble with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, Chowdhury took Chakraborty to Delhi to meet with officials. The investigators also say that the women visited Delhi on at least two occasions. The CID claims to have recovered North Block entry and exit receipts during the raids. The BJP later removed Juhi Chowdhury and her father from the party.

Kailash Vijayvargiya had denied all allegations and claimed that this was an attempt of the ruling Trinamool Congress to malign the image of BJP in the state. “There is no question of my involvement; I don’t know anyone called Chandana. I guess I have met Juhi Chakraborty once. All these allegations are utter rubbish. We all know that in Bengal, the police act only on the orders of the Trinamool. Earlier as well, BJP leaders like J P Mazumdar and others have been framed. This is yet another attempt,” he said. “They just needed to blame the BJP. As simple as that. I’ll react with facts and move the court over the allegation. This is a conspiracy by the TMC government,” Roopa Ganguly was quoted as saying by CNN News 18 when the charges first surfaced.

