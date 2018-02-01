West Bengal bypolls: TMC wins Noapara Assembly, leading in Uluberia Lok Sabha seat

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File)

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday won the Noapara Assembly bypoll by a margin of 63,018 votes while the BJP emerged second with 38,711 votes. The CPM came third, while the Congress came fourth with 10,527 votes and lost its deposits.

In Uluberia Lok Sabha bypoll, TMC is leading by a margin of 68,503 votes while BJP and CPM are emerging second and third, respectively.

After winning the bypoll, TMC candidate from Noapara told reporters, “It is a great win and it shows people’s faith on TMC. I will now work for the people. There was a rumour that former TMC leader and now a BJP leader Mukul Roy would be a factor in Noapara seat but he could not make a difference in reality.”

About 76 per cent average polling was registered in the bypolls till 5 pm. “The polling process was completely peaceful today. No major violence or any untoward incident was reported today. About 76 per cent polling was registered in Uluberia Lok Sabha seat and 75 per cent polling was registered in Noapara Assembly seat on January 29.

Bypolls were necessitated following the demises of TMC MP from Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency Sultan Ahmed and Congress MLA from Noapara Assembly seat Madhusudan Ghosh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App