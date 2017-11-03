West Bengal BJP welcomes Mukul Roy in party, Congress says BJP compromised on its stand on corruption

New Delhi: Former TMC Leader Mukul Roy joins the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Friday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Former TMC Leader Mukul Roy joins the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Friday. PTI Photo

After former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy’s formal induction into the BJP, its West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh welcomed him in the party and said they received an “experienced political leader” in the Saffron brigade.

“He will help us grow in West Bengal and we will work together from now onward. His induction adds another feather in our cap. We do not have much experience of winning elections in Bengal and we have received experienced political leader today. His experience and organisational skills will help our young leaders do well in future polls. It is a very positive development for us,” Ghosh said.

On September 25, Roy, a founding member of Trinamool Congress, had quit the party and resigned from Rajya Sabha membership after fallout with party chief Mamata Banerjee. Today senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya inducted Roy into the party at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

ALSO READ: Mukul Roy joins BJP, says it’s a ‘proud privilege to work under PM Modi’

Responding to queries on why did the party induct a political leader who has been accused in multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam and Narada sting operation case, Ghosh said, “There is no place for anyone in our party who has been convicted in scams. So far he has only been accused in Saradha and Narada scams but has not been found guilty. The party will never shield or stand by anyone who will be pronounced guilty by the court. The Mamata Banerjee government has slapped several false cases against our workers in Bengal and put them behind bars. That does not mean they are guilty.”

Senior Congress leader Om Prakash Mishra said BJP has compromised on its stand on corruption by inducting Mukul Roy into the party. “BJP wants to restructure itself in one of the populous state that is West Bengal. Therefore, it has decided to compromise on their stance on corruption and transparency. Roy has his own compulsion of joining BJP as he wants to save himself from. This development will apparently erode the support of Mamata Banerjee to a certain extent,” he said.

CPM MP Mohammad Salim said BJP will make Roy work as its agent in West Bengal. “BJP has taken him to make him work as an agent because he knows the state and is familiar with its culture. Now TMC is in a spot as it has to find a replacement for Mukul Roy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App