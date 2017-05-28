West Bengal BJP to show people video clips of ‘police brutality’

The West Bengal BJP has decided to circulate footage of alleged police brutality against its workers to “build public

opinion”. Confirming this, party national secretary said Rahul Sinha, “We want to show the people how Kolkata Police brutally attacked our workers without any provocation. Our worker will show those clippings to the people during public meetings, rallies and seminars. This will be done in block level to build public opinion,”

This comes a day after BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party would move court against “police atrocities” on its workers during a recent agitation.

On May 25, BJP workers had fought a pitched battle with Kolkata Police during its March to Lalbazar (city police headquarters). The workers were protesting against lodging of “false cases” against them. Police had to fire tear gas shells and resort to lathicharge.

“We want to expose Trinamool Congress and how it has been killing democracy in West Bengal for last six years. It does not want Opposition parties to hold peaceful and democratic political activities. We will unmask them,” Sinha added.

Vijayvargiya had accused Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar of behaving “like deputy CM”.

