West Bengal BJP to circulate video of ‘police brutalities’

Police baton charge BJP activists during their proposed rally 'March to Lalbazar' against the government in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI Photo

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Saturday said it would circulate video clippings of “police brutalities” on a “peaceful” protest march carried out by the party on Thursday to mobilise public opinion against it. “We want to expose Kolkata police and TMC not only in the court but also in front of the masses. We will reach out to the people of Bengal with these videos to show them how the police resorted to unprovoked baton charge and tear gas shell firing,” a senior BJP leader said.

“People should know how TMC, which once used to accuse CPI(M) of ‘killing’ democracy in Bengal, behaves with opposition parties and does not allow them to hold peaceful protest,” the leader said.

BJP workers had clashed with police on May 25 at different places across the city during their march to the police headquarters demanding arrest of “corrupt” TMC leaders, prompting the force to use teargas shells, water canons, and batons to disperse them.

“We will go to each and every block and panchayat of the state and show these videos. This will help us to mobilise public opinion,” he said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya yesterday accused Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar of “behaving like deputy CM” and said the party will move court to “expose” Kolkata Police for trying to malign the BJP by filing “false” cases.

Vijayvargiya had dismissed allegations that BJP activists hurled bombs and set a police vehicle on fire during the protest march and accused TMC and police of “hatching a conspiracy” to malign the party.

