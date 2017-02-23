West Bengal: BJP starts campaign for separate Siliguri district

On Wednesday, the BJP began a signature campaign, the results of which will be sent to the Governor. On Wednesday, the BJP began a signature campaign, the results of which will be sent to the Governor.

A LITTLE over a week after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee officially ratified Kalimpong as the new district in the state, the BJP in Siliguri began a signature campaign on Wednesday, demanding a separate district while attempting to gain support in the area. The Trinamool Congress, however, said that the demand was an attempt to try and shift attention from the alleged involvement of a BJP leader involved in a child trafficking ring busted by the CID in the adjacent Jalpaiguri district.

The BJP argued that Siliguri was the most important town in north Bengal and it deserved to be a separate district.

“No one can argue that this (separate district) is not needed. Siliguri is the most important town in north Bengal and even today, it is only a subdivisional headquarters. If Kalimpong can be a separate district, Siliguri also deserves to be a separate district,” said BJP Siliguri president Praveen Agarwal.

On Wednesday, the BJP began a signature campaign, the results of which will be sent to the Governor. “After this (signature campaign), we will organise protests, sit-ins, dharnas and also raise awareness on the issue,” said a BJP leader.

Those demanding a separate Siliguri district cite Siliguri’s population, which is 15 lakh as per 2011 census, as compared to Kalimpong that has a population of just 3 lakh. Siliguri has four Assembly segments – Siliguri, Matigara-Naxalbari, Phansidewa and Dabgram-Fulbari.

“We welcome the Chief Minister’s decision to declare Kalimpong as a new district. At the same time, we would like to appeal to her to consider our demand also and create a separate district of Siliguri,” another BJP leader said.

Earlier, Sunil Sarkar of the Brihattar Siliguri Nagarik Mancha had made the same demand and also claimed to have sought an appointment with the Chief Minister on her trip to north Bengal in this regard.