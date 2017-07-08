Basirhat Violence: West Bengal BJP leaders meet Governor, urge to impose President’s rule

“We have requested the governor to talk to the central government and send the recommendation for imposition of President’s rule in the state,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters after the meeting”, said West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo) “We have requested the governor to talk to the central government and send the recommendation for imposition of President’s rule in the state,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters after the meeting”, said West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo)

BJP leaders in West Bengal on Saturday met the state’s Governor, Keshari Nath Tripathi and raised their demand for the imposition of President’s rule in the state as the law and order situation has “completely broken down”.

“Today we met the Governor and informed him about the grim situation in the state. The state government in collaboration with anti-national elements is directly responsible for the complete breakdown of the law and order situation. We have requested the governor to talk to the central government and send the recommendation for imposition of President’s rule in the state,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters after the meeting.

BJP leaders also demanded that all the families affected in the riots should be compensated by the state government. The BJP took out a procession from their state party office in central Kolkata on Saturday, and raised demands of immediate arrests of those involved in the riots and restoration of peace in Baduria and Darjeeling Hills where an agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland has disturbed the law and order situation in Darjeeling.

Ghosh further rubbished allegations by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the Centre is not cooperating with the state government. “This is a complete lie. It was the central forces which helped her to come down from the hills when the agitation first started. The Centre has extended all help. In Baduria, the Centre wanted to send more forces but it was the state government which declined,” he said.

He accused the West Bengal government of pursuing the “politics of appeasement” with an eye on the minority votes in the state. “The incident at Baduria in North 24 Parganas district is a clear example of appeasement politics. The houses and other property of Hindus were burnt and looted but the police was standing as a mute spectator,” Ghosh commented.

The demand for President’s rule in the state comes after BJP legislators including Roopa Ganguly were barred from entering Basirhat early Saturday. BJP has repeatedly accused Mamata Banerjee’s government of being incapable in handling the law and order situation in riot hit Basirhat as well as in the Gorkha agitation in the Darjeeling valley.

Basirhat witnessed bouts of violence and rioting as clashes broke out between members of two communities at Baduria region earlier this week over an “objectionable” Facebook post by a 17-year-old class X student.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App