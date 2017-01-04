West Bengal: BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house allegedly attacked by TMC workers

Scene at Krishna Bhattacharya’s house in Uttarpara, WB on Tuesday night (ANI photo) Scene at Krishna Bhattacharya’s house in Uttarpara, WB on Tuesday night (ANI photo)

West Bengal BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers Tuesday night in possible retaliation to the arrest of senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley ponzi scam. Earlier in the day, the BJP office in Kolkata also came under attack from Trinamool student wing members. The attack on Bhattacharya’s house occurred in Uttarpara in Hooghly district and a case has been registered, news agency ANI reported.

WATCH VIDEO | Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: Mamata Banerjee Slams PM Modi After TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay’s Arrest

There were heated tensions between the TMC and the BJP after Bandyopadhyay’s arrest, the second leader to be detained in the case after MP Tapas Paul was taken into custody last week. WB CM Mamata Banerjee alleged the arrests by the CBI came after the Trinamool protested against the Centre’s demonetisation move.

The CBI is investigating alleged unregulated financial investment schemes run by Rose Valley, a Bengal conglomerate with interests in real estate and entertainment. The case, filed two years ago, accuses Rose Valley of swindling investors to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd