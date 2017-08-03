Opposition boycotts all-party meeting at Assembly

TMC members at the all-party meeting Wednesday. Subham Dutta TMC members at the all-party meeting Wednesday. Subham Dutta

The Opposition Left Front, Congress and BJP boycotted the all-party meeting at the state Assembly on Wednesday.

While the BJP had earlier said that its MLAs would not get time to attend the meeting, the Left Front and Congress Wednesday held a joint press conference at the Assembly and announced their decision to boycott it. Both the parties are contesting the upcoming municipal polls in seven civic bodies by entering into an “understanding.”

Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan said that the situation in West Bengal did not change since the last all-party meeting and his party did not feel the need to attend the meeting as it has lost its importance.

“We had hoped that the situation would change in the state. However, it has remained the same. Therefore, we did not feel the need to attend today’s all-party meeting, which has lost its importance. The ruling party never acknowledges resolutions proposed by the Opposition. There are about 40 Standing Committees, which were given extensions without having a discussion with the Opposition,” he said.

