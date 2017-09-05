West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh asks party workers to beat up cops

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File photo) West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh (File photo)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has asked party workers to beat up policemen if they refused to lodge complaint against Trinamool Congress workers. Addressing a public meeting in Howrah yesterday, Ghosh said it was a “democratic right in West Bengal” to assault policemen. A clip of his speech has gone viral on social media.

“If TMC workers can get away by assaulting the police, then why cannot we do the same? There is no wrong in doing that because it is one of the democratic rights in West Bengal. Here if you beat up policemen, then you will come to power,” Ghosh told party workers.

Slamming ruling party activists for assaulting BJP workers, Ghosh said it was time for a role reversal. “TMC workers are beating up our workers at regular intervals. After beating us up they are also lodging cases against us. This cannot go on. We cannot get beaten up and get embroiled in court cases simultaneously. Either we get beaten up and lodge cases against them or we beat them up and they lodge cases against us. If the police refuse to lodge cases against TMC workers, then beat them up as well. First you threaten them. If they do not lodge complaint after that, then gherao the police stations and beat them up,” Ghosh added.

It was not the first time that Ghosh has triggered controversy with his inflammatory speeches. In December last year, Ghosh said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee should be grabbed by her hair and thrown out of Delhi if she goes there. In April this year, the state BJP president had said that it was a fight between ‘Ramzada’ (one born of Lord Ram) and ‘Haramzada’ (illegitimate born) to celebrate Ram Navami in West Bengal.

