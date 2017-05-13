West Bengal: BJP alleges its workers were attacked, TMC rubbishes the charge

BJP on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress had attacked its workers at Dinhata in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, which was dismissed by TMC.

State BJP secretary Locket Chatterjee alleged that TMC activists attacked and damaged some two wheelers and a vehicle of the BJP workers.

“They (TMC) have beaten up our party workers. They attacked my vehicle too … Our workers resisted them. We will reply in the same language which they (TMC) understand,” she said.

Dismissing the charge, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that BJP did not have the people’s support and was trying to resort to communal politics and violence.

“The administration will take action. They (BJP) may try to be the hero but in the end they will remain zero,” he said.

TMC leader Rabindra Nath Ghosh accused BJP of raising comunal slogans.

Police were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

