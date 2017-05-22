West Bengal: Bizarre situation, unprincipled politics, says state Congress

The Congress Sunday described the move to make its former leader Manas Bhunia as Rajya Sabha candidate by TMC as “unprincipled politics”.

Bhunia won the 2016 Assembly poll from West Midnapore’s Sabang after his party contested with an understanding with Left Front. He joined TMC in September last year, but is still recognised as a Congress MLA in Assembly.

“It is a bizarre situation. A Left-supported Congress MLA who joins TMC and refuses to be identified with the party in public and avoids action under anti-defection law is accommodated by TMC in its list of Rajya Sabha candidates. If there is an election and the whip is issued, this person would be bound to vote for a Congress nominee. This is a bizarre situation and only Mamata can pull it,” said Om Prakash Mishra, state Congress general secretary.

“She has promoted defection and is thoroughly unprincipled. This is nothing but unprincipled politics.” Mishra is likely to be the Congress’ nominee to Rajya Sabha. The party will officially announce its nominee in the next few days.

“Ideally he should resign but he does not have the guts to resign because that would necessitate by-election. After becoming a Rajya Sabha member he will get six months’ time to resign,” he added.

