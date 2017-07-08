Basirhat violence LIVE updates: Will ask for judicial inquiry into incidents at Baduria, Basirhat, says Mamata

Amid violence in West Bengal’s Basirhat area on Saturday, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference where she appealed for calm in Basirhat, Baduria and Darjeeling. In a statement to the media, Banerjee said: “We will ask for a judicial enquiry into incidents at Baduria, Basirhat.” Meanwhile, earlier today, a central team comprising party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh was stopped from visiting the riot-hit Basirhat and its members were detained. The three MPs, who left for Basirhat after arriving here from Delhi, were stopped by the police near Birati, close to the airport.
Lekhi told news agency ANI: “Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is not applicable here and they cannot arrest us. They should have taken us to other jurisdiction and let them decide. The contradiction is that on one side they are not letting three members of the Parliament to travel and on the other hand they are saying everything is under control. On what basis are they arresting I don’t know.”
Basirhat violence LIVE updates:
3:37 pm: Centre has a non-cooperative attitude, border areas are being disturbed with foreign hands having good relations with BJP: WB CM
3:32 pm: I appeal to Darjeeling to not resort to violence & instead make peace: WB CM Mamta Banerjee
3:23 pm: We will ask for judicial inquiry into incidents at Baduria and Basirhat: Mamata Banerjee
- Jul 8, 2017 at 4:12 pmSorry Mamata too little too late.At least u could have asked the police to be impartial when the communal flare off started stead,u prefered to take the sides of the minorities,which is unfair.U r the CM of Bengal.Why do u forget this.I see in the TV news that u have extended ur support to Lalu in his CBI raid case.This is unfortunate.I thought u r a non corrupt politician n will condemn all sorts of corruption.This Bashihat communal flare off is beginning of ur end.Just mark my words.Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 4:02 pmApni kichu korte parbe naa Didi. Tumi secular secular bole bolte thaako .... but dont have guts to nip the communalism in the bud. Shame on you and your admnistaration Mamta Didi. You are killing the bengali social fabric by cultivating the hate mongers and dangerous mullahs who just spread hate and fear. Bengalis are going to pay heavily for this in coming years due to your myopic policies you follow to stay in power. Time to the so-called bengali intellectual to raise out of their slumber and protest.Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 3:55 pmIf you breed snakes in your backyard one day they are sure to bite you. Infiltration of the Muslims have created all this problem.It's gone out of Mamta's hand.Oneside Darjeeling is burning other side Basirhat.No industry has been developed under her tenure.If someone throws away Tata who will date to come.Reply
- Jul 8, 2017 at 3:50 pmRE:BASIRHAT VIOLENCE LIVE. Hon'ble President of India may kindly look into Basirhat violence and restore normalcy since losing India's lives everyday. Without Prejudice.Reply