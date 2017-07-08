Basirhat violence LIVE updates: Will ask for judicial inquiry into incidents at Baduria, Basirhat, says Mamata

Basirhat violence live updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she will ask for a judicial inquiry into the incidents at Baduria and Basirhat. Basirhat violence live updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she will ask for a judicial inquiry into the incidents at Baduria and Basirhat.

Amid violence in West Bengal’s Basirhat area on Saturday, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference where she appealed for calm in Basirhat, Baduria and Darjeeling. In a statement to the media, Banerjee said: “We will ask for a judicial enquiry into incidents at Baduria, Basirhat.” Meanwhile, earlier today, a central team comprising party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Om Mathur and Satyapal Singh was stopped from visiting the riot-hit Basirhat and its members were detained. The three MPs, who left for Basirhat after arriving here from Delhi, were stopped by the police near Birati, close to the airport.

Lekhi told news agency ANI: “Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is not applicable here and they cannot arrest us. They should have taken us to other jurisdiction and let them decide. The contradiction is that on one side they are not letting three members of the Parliament to travel and on the other hand they are saying everything is under control. On what basis are they arresting I don’t know.”

Basirhat violence LIVE updates:

3:37 pm: Centre has a non-cooperative attitude, border areas are being disturbed with foreign hands having good relations with BJP: WB CM

3:32 pm: I appeal to Darjeeling to not resort to violence & instead make peace: WB CM Mamta Banerjee

3:23 pm: We will ask for judicial inquiry into incidents at Baduria and Basirhat: Mamata Banerjee

