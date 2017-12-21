West Bengal: Amit Shah, Rahul Sinha meet over 2018 rural polls

BJP national president Amit Shah (Express Photo by Amit Shah) BJP national president Amit Shah (Express Photo by Amit Shah)

Following their victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP national president Amit Shah held a meeting with party national secretary Rahul Sinha on Tuesday to chalk out strategies for next year’s panchayat polls in West Bengal. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sinha said focus will be on the creation of booth-level committees at the grassroots.

“Amit Shah ji has asked us to start our preparations to fight the Trinamool Congress in upcoming polls in the state. He has given special focus to the formation of booth-level committees. These committees will comprise our existing party activists, workers from other political parties and members of civil society. We will induct these civil society members in our party at the grassroots. This shows that our central leadership is serious about the party in West Bengal. After Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, our target is West Bengal,” Sinha said Wednesday.

“He has not asked us to form large-scale booth committees comprising 50 to 60 workers. He has asked us to form booth committees in every booth area even if we have one party worker there. This will ensure the presence of our organisation at the grassroots. But every booth area will have to be covered by our booth committees,” he added.

The BJP national secretary further said Shah might visit Bengal in January next year, which will be crucial for the party ahead of panchayat polls. “Nothing has been finalised as of now. But we are hoping that he might come to West Bengal in January and chalk out strategies for the party for rural polls, which will be held in West Bengal next year,” Sinha said.

