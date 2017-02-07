West Bengal AG Jayanta Mitra resigns over difference of opinion with state govt: Reports

West Bengal Advocate-General Jayanta Mitra resigned on Tuesday allegedly over differences of opinion with state government, as reported by news agency PTI. Mitra, who had resigned from his post on May 19, was reappointed as the AG by the state government on June 27, 2016.

Mitra, who is an economics graduate from Kolkata’s Presidency College, studied at the London School of Economics. After he acquired a law degree from the London University, he became a barrister from Middle Temple in 1963. He eventually joined the Calcutta bar and subsequently became a senior advocate in 1987.

More details awaited.

