West Bengal: After communal violence, war of words between Mamata Banerjee and Keshari Nath Tripathi

The communal violence that broke out in West Bengal over a Facebook has led to a war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Addressing media after his telephonic conversation with Trpathi over the violence in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee accused the latter of insulting and threatening her. She also said that the governor was acting like a “BJP block president”.

“He (Governor) threatened me over phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. “He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post…,” she said. “He talked big on law and order. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair),” she said.

Tripathi, however, rejected her charges saying “There was nothing in the talks for Mamata Banerjee to have felt insulted, threatened or humiliated. He also said that a governor cannot remain a mute spectator to the affairs in the state.

Earlier, communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district, prompting the Centre to rush 300 paramilitary personnel. According to Banerjee the clashes between members of two communities have broken out in Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district over the “objectionable” post. According to PTI sources, the clashes were triggered last evening over the Facebook post about a holy site.

The BJP, meanwhile, alleged that over 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal and its offices at several places were set on fire.

Accusing the state police of failing to control the situation, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also in charge of the state, urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene in the matter. Vijayvargiya blamed Muslims for the violence in his letter to Singh.

