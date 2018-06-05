After BJP workers’ death: Armed groups keep nightly vigil in Balarampur villages

Village protection groups have been formed in Balarampur block, Purulia district. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Village protection groups have been formed in Balarampur block, Purulia district. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

As darkness descended on Supurdi village on Sunday in West Bengal’s Balarampur block of Purulia district, a group of men armed with bows and arrows, tangi, swords and spears begin their patrol, a recent practice after two BJP workers died here. Trilochon Mahato in Supurdi village and Dulal Kumar in Dava village were found dead recently.

Those who participate in the “vigil” say they are from right-wing groups — some from the Bajrang Dal, some from the BJP. Despite the police claiming that at least one of the deaths was a suicide, these workers believe their colleagues were murdered.

According to those The Indian Express spoke to, there are at least three to four such groups in each of the 90 villages with a strength ranging from 20 to 40 in each village. They are active from 6 pm to 6 am. While some are posted at the entry routes to villages, others move through the less-frequented paths.

“Our back is to the wall,” said Chotelal Mahato,25, area BJP Yova Morcha president who was leading one group in Supurdi village. “We don’t trust police. We cannot let the killings continue.”

About 4 km from Supurdi village is Baghadi village where a similar armed group kept “vigil”.

“The men on the roof have a better view and alert us of danger. We take turns to keep vigil,” said a 21-year-old student of Balarampur college. He said he knew Trilochon Mahato, as he was his junior in college.

“Outsiders without permission are not allowed. We check all vehicles which enter our village after dark. My parents at home are worried,” said 24-year-old Aditya Mahato, an unemployed youth in Supurdi village.

The BJP says such groups have become necessary considering the danger posed by “Trinamool Congress workers”. “Such groups have our party’s sanction.,” said Sayantan Basu, BJP state secretary. “We have asked our leaders in Balarampur to set up Gram Suraksha Vahini. They will identify and stop the miscreants. We will not let anyone else die.”

The Trinamool said this was another attempt by the BJP to foment trouble. “Police have said one of the deaths is a suicide. Another death is being probed. Now BJP is giving arms to youths and forming groups to further create trouble in Purulia district. This is to create an atmosphere of violence,” said Shantiram Mahato, TMC Purulia president.

