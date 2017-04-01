West Bengal: Adhir Chowdhury demands resignation of Narada-hit ministers

Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Chowdhury. (File Photo) Congress West Bengal chief Adhir Chowdhury. (File Photo)

West Bengal Pradesh Ccongress Committee President Adhir Chowdhury Saturday met Governor K N Tripathi and demanded resignation of TMC ministers who were purportedly seen accepting money in Narada sting operation. “We have requested the governor to look into the matter, where we have seen several TMC ministers were accepting money in a sting operation. The TMC ministers should resign on moral grounds. The state government instead of taking action are trying to defend them,” Chowdhury told reporters in Kolkata.

Chowdhury submitted a memorandum demanding the same.

Chowdhury also alleged attack on the former mayor of Kolkata Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya in Hoogly district and accused the state government and TMC of trying to stifle the voice of the opposition.

“We have told the governor that it seems the government is decided against any cooperation and coordination with the opposition, be it inside or outside the state Assembly. Saner voices of caution and advice are routinely ridiculed and a brute majority in the Assembly is touted as a license to marginalize dissenting voices of opposition and the civil society,” he said.

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and six others were allegedly heckled at Ulhaspur in Hoogly district this morning.

Leader of opposition Abdul Mannan condemned the alleged attack and said the TMC was trying to subvert the democratic rights and values in the state.

“TMC is trying to turn the state into a place where there is no place for opposition. Since 2011, they have been trying to break every democratic institutions and subvert basic democratic rights and values,” Mannan said.

CPI(M) led Left Front took out a protest rally in Entally area in the city to protest against the alleged attack on Bhattacharya.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now