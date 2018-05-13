Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • West Bengal: 9000 Kolkata cops to be deployed for rural polls

West Bengal: 9000 Kolkata cops to be deployed for rural polls

Police sources said forces will be deployed mainly in East Burdwan, Hooghly (rural), Howrah (rural), Sundarone police district, Baruipur and Barasat. Besides, police will be deployed at 65 booths in Kolkata leather complex area that falls under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: May 13, 2018 5:10:06 am
Rajasthan bypolls, Alwar, Ajmer, Alwar bypoll, Ajmer bypoll, Rajasthan Parliamentary seats, Rajasthan assembly seat, Rajasthan news, indian express news Police sources said the government has identified trouble-prone areas and adequate forces will be deployed there to avoid any untoward incident. The government had earlier refused central forces stating that its 56,000 state forces will be adequate to conduct the elections. (Representational Image)
Related News

Around 9,000 Kolkata police personnel will be deployed for Monday’s panchayat elections. Police sources said nearly 7,000 constables and home guards, and 1,500 assistant sub-inspectors will be deployed to man polling booths. “They will be on duty in different districts,” said a police official. The strength of Kolkata police force is 26,000.

Police sources said forces will be deployed mainly in East Burdwan, Hooghly (rural), Howrah (rural), Sundarone police district, Baruipur and Barasat. Besides, police will be deployed at 65 booths in Kolkata leather complex area that falls under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

This apart, around 1.2 lakh civic volunteers will be on duty during the polls. “The state election commission will decide the number of policemen to be deployed in each polling booth,” said a police official.

Police sources said the government has identified trouble-prone areas and adequate forces will be deployed there to avoid any untoward incident. The government had earlier refused central forces stating that its 56,000 state forces will be adequate to conduct the elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now