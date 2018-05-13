West Bengal: 9000 Kolkata cops to be deployed for rural polls

Police sources said the government has identified trouble-prone areas and adequate forces will be deployed there to avoid any untoward incident. The government had earlier refused central forces stating that its 56,000 state forces will be adequate to conduct the elections. (Representational Image) Police sources said the government has identified trouble-prone areas and adequate forces will be deployed there to avoid any untoward incident. The government had earlier refused central forces stating that its 56,000 state forces will be adequate to conduct the elections. (Representational Image)

Around 9,000 Kolkata police personnel will be deployed for Monday’s panchayat elections. Police sources said nearly 7,000 constables and home guards, and 1,500 assistant sub-inspectors will be deployed to man polling booths. “They will be on duty in different districts,” said a police official. The strength of Kolkata police force is 26,000.

Police sources said forces will be deployed mainly in East Burdwan, Hooghly (rural), Howrah (rural), Sundarone police district, Baruipur and Barasat. Besides, police will be deployed at 65 booths in Kolkata leather complex area that falls under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police.

This apart, around 1.2 lakh civic volunteers will be on duty during the polls. “The state election commission will decide the number of policemen to be deployed in each polling booth,” said a police official.

Police sources said the government has identified trouble-prone areas and adequate forces will be deployed there to avoid any untoward incident. The government had earlier refused central forces stating that its 56,000 state forces will be adequate to conduct the elections.

